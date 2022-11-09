Left Menu

U.S. Commerce's Raimondo vows continued support in talks with Ukraine economy minister

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2022 04:48 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 04:48 IST
U.S. Commerce's Raimondo vows continued support in talks with Ukraine economy minister
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo pledged continued strong support for Ukraine during a meeting with the country's economy minister, including efforts by the U.S. government and private sector to help rebuild Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko briefed Raimondo on Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and Ukraine’s efforts to promote economic recovery, Commerce said in a statement.

The two also discussed a U.S.-Ukraine infrastructure task force being formed by the Department of Commerce, Department of Transportation and Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure, it said.

