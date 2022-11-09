Judge rejects Republican request to extend voting in Maricopa County
Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 07:52 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 07:52 IST
A judge in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Tuesday rejected a Republican request to keep polls open past their usual closing time of 7 p.m. after electronic vote-counting machines malfunctioned at some precincts.
The judge said Republicans had provided no evidence that a voter was not able to cast a ballot because of the machine problems and noted that the lawsuit was filed late in the day despite the issues being known since the morning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
