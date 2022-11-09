Six cops removed from active duty after clash with villagers in UP's Sirauli

Six policemen, including a station house officer, have been removed from active duty following a clash between them and villagers over the removal of BR Ambedkar's statue here.

On Sunday night, people in Sahukara under Sirauli police station limits had erected the statue on government land, allegedly without permission. On receiving a complaint, police reached there the next morning during which, villagers, largely women, confronted them.

Police then lobbed tear gas shells to control the situation and booked 12 people. They also got the statue removed. This led to an escalation and the villagers pelted stones at the police and attacked them with sticks.

Senior Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Chaurasia said preparations to install the statue were underway for a month but the police were unaware about the development.

SHO Rajiv Kumar and five others were removed from duty at the Sirauli police station and sent to police lines on Tuesday night, he said.

The SSP also said he has sought an explanation from Assistant Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal and Aonla Circle Officer Ajay Gautam.

No arrests have been made yet for attacking the police, he added.

