Justice T A Goud appointed acting chief justice of Tripura HC

Justice Todupunuri Amarnath Goud was on Wednesday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Tripura High Court as incumbent chief justice Indrajit Mahanty demits office on Thursday.

Senior-most judge of the Tripura High Court, Justice Goud will assume his responsibility on November 11, the Department of Justice in the law ministry said in a notification. While Supreme Court judges retire on attaining the age of 65 years, high court judges retire at 62. Justice Mahanty was elevated as a high court judge in March, 2006 and became the chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court in October, 2019. He was transferred as the chief justice of the Tripura HC in October, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)