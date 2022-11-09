Left Menu

3 killed, one injured as dumper hits motorcycle

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 09-11-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 14:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Three persons were killed and one injured when a dumper hit a motorcycle in which they were travelling in West Bengal's Howrah district on Wednesday, police said.

Deep Mondal, 32, along with his wife, son and niece were travelling in the motorcycle when the dumper it from behind on NH 16 in Nimdighi area of Uluberia, the police said.

Papiya Mondal, 26, Prithvis Mondal, 2, and Bidisha Mondal, 6, died at the spot while Deep was admitted to hospital, they said.

The family was travelling from their home at Joarbaria village to Ghoshal Chak to attend a family function when the incident happened, police added.

