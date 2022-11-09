Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Justice Chandrachud on being sworn in as CJI

Wishing him a fruitful tenure ahead, the prime minister tweeted.Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also took to Twitter to congratulate Justice Chandrachud.Heartiest congratulations Dr Justice DY Chandrachud on being appointed as the 50th Chief Justice Of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 14:45 IST
PM Modi congratulates Justice Chandrachud on being sworn in as CJI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Justice D Y Chandrachud on being sworn in as the Chief Justice of India, wishing him a fruitful tenure.

Justice Chandrachud was administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

''Congratulations to Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud on being sworn in as India's Chief Justice. Wishing him a fruitful tenure ahead,'' the prime minister tweeted.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also took to Twitter to congratulate Justice Chandrachud.

''Heartiest congratulations Dr Justice DY Chandrachud on being appointed as the 50th Chief Justice Of India. Best wishes to him and look forward to work in very close coordination to ensure speedy delivery of justice,'' he wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022