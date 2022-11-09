Left Menu

Two Pak police officials dead in attack on police station in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 09-11-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 14:47 IST
Two Pak police officials dead in attack on police station in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two police officials were killed and two others injured early on Wednesday when heavily-armed assailants opened fire at a police station bordering Afghanistan in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a police official said.

The unidentified gunmen targeted the Raghzai police station in South Waziristan district which borders Afghanistan, the official said.

Two Sub Inspectors identified as Farman and Fareed died in the attack while two constables were injured in the shootout, according to the official.

The assailants fled with weapons from the police station and also damaged police vehicles.

Police contingents rushed to the spot and cordoned off the entire area. A search operation was also launched.

Chief Minister of the province, Mehmood Khan, condemned the attack and vowed to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022