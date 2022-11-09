Left Menu

UP girl kidnapped, raped; rescued from Bihar after 4 months

The girl has been handed over to the family after her statement was registered before the magistrate, they said.Additional Superintendent of Police ASP Durga Prasad Tiwari said on Wednesday, The girl was kidnapped by Amit Rai 19.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 09-11-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 16:20 IST
UP girl kidnapped, raped; rescued from Bihar after 4 months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped from here by a man four months ago, was rescued by a police team from Bhagalpur in Bihar, officials said on Wednesday.

Police have arrested an accused in this connection. The girl has been handed over to the family after her statement was registered before the magistrate, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durga Prasad Tiwari said on Wednesday, ''The girl was kidnapped by Amit Rai (19). A case regarding the matter was lodged on July 28. The girl was rescued from Bhagalpur. She has alleged that she was kept under illegal confinement and raped by Rai. Our team rescued the girl on Sunday.'' The girl was taken for a medical examination and her statement was recorded before a magistrate. ''She has been handed over to her family. The accused has been sent to jail in judicial custody,'' Additional SP Tiwari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022