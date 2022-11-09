French financial prosecutor confirms preliminary investigation into 2023 Rugby World Cup

France's financial prosecutor confirmed on Wednesday that it had opened a preliminary investigation into the organization of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which would look into whether there had been any corruption or favoritism regarding it.

The French PNF financial prosecutor also confirmed that a search was underway at the headquarters of the 2023 Rugby World Cup organizers.

