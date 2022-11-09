New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Semifinal Scoreboard

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan c Phillips b Boult 57 Babar Azam c Mitchell b Boult 53 Mohammad Haris c Allen b Santner 30 Shan Masood not out 3 Iftikhar Ahmed not out 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-3, W-3) 10 Total: (For Three Wickets in 19.1 Overs) 153 Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-33-2, Tim Southee 3.1-0-24-0, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-37-0, Mitchell Santner 4-0-26-1, Ish Sodhi 4-0-26-0.

