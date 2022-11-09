Left Menu

Man detained for throwing eggs at King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla in UK

PTI | London | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 17:54 IST
Man detained for throwing eggs at King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla in UK
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A man has been detained by police after throwing three eggs at King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla during a walkabout to interact with crowds in York in northern England on Wednesday.

The eggs missed the 73-year-old monarch as the royal couple greeted people at the city's Micklegate Bar landmark. The people gathered booed the man with ''shame on you''and shouted ''God save the King''.

From images on social media, one egg landed at the feet of the King, who seemed unflustered and carried on as his protection officer moved closer to cover him.

The protester was heard to shout ''this country was built on the blood of slaves'' as he was detained.

The royal couple are in Yorkshire for a number of engagements including unveiling a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be installed since her death in September.

The visit is part of a traditional ceremony in which the UK monarch is officially welcomed to York by the city's Lord Mayor and was last carried out by the Queen in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022