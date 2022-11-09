B R Ambedkar's statue found vandalised in Prayagraj

A statue of B R Ambedkar was damaged by unidentified persons at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, police said on Wednesday.

The statue was found vandalised in the morning by the residents of a village under Karchana tehsil, Circle Officer Ajit Chauhan said.

Efforts are on to identify those who damaged the statue, according to the officer.

There was no immediate adverse impact in the village over the incident and the locals are getting another statue installed in its place, Chauhan said.

Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation chairperson Lalji Prasad Nirmal described the incident as ''unfortunate''.

''The chief minister has already directed the administration to take stern action against those involved in such incidents,'' said Nirmal, who was in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)