JeM terror module busted in Jammu; three held with huge cache of arms

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:49 IST
In a major breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three suspected operatives of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist group and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu, an official said on Wednesday.

The JeM terror module was busted in a chance operation and the arms and ammunition, including three AK assault rifles, one pistol and six grenades, were recovered from an oil tanker in the Narwal area of the winter capital, a police spokesman said.

He said the module was assigned the task of transporting to Kashmir the weapons sent by a Pakistani handler from across the border.

