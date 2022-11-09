Left Menu

U.S. climate envoy Kerry: Climate relations with China not yet working after Taiwan visit

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 20:52 IST
U.S. climate envoy Kerry: Climate relations with China not yet working after Taiwan visit
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said the relationship on climate with China is not yet working again, and a "major negotiating session" ahead of COP27 was called off after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan froze diplomatic ties.

"We've had some informal talks, but we're not in any formal negotiation at this point in time," Kerry told a Bloomberg side event at the summit in Egypt.

"We were poised to deploy a major negotiating session around doing something for Sharm el-Sheikh and that did get interrupted by the trip to Taiwan."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

