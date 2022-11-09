Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Russia orders pullout from west bank of Dnipro at Kherson

The main bridge on a road out of the southern city of Kherson was blown up and a major figure in Moscow's occupation administration died in what Russian state media called a car crash, bringing more turmoil to a Russian-held area where Ukraine's forces are advancing. FIGHTING, CONFLICT

* Reuters was able to verify the location of online images that showed the span of the Darivka bridge collapsed into the water of a tributary of the Dnipro River, though not how the bridge had been destroyed or by whom. * Russian news agencies reported the death of Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian occupation administration in Kherson, saying he had been killed in a car crash, though offered no further details.

* The focal points of the conflict in the industrial region of Donetsk are around the towns of Bakhmut, Soledar and Avdiivka, the theatre of the heaviest fighting since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in late February. * On Tuesday night, a Ukrainian military statement accused Russian troops of continuing to loot and destroy infrastructure in Kherson.

* Russian artillery hit more than 30 settlements in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, and in Zaporizhzhia region the Russian-installed authorities were forcing residents to accept Russian passports after seizing their Ukrainian documents, the statement said. * A Russian-installed mayor in the town of Snihurivka east of the southern city of Mykolaiv was cited by Russia's RIA news agency as saying on Tuesday that residents had seen Ukrainian tanks and that fierce fighting was going on.

Reuters was not able to verify the Ukrainian reports. * Ukraine has received its first delivery of NASAMS and Apside air defence systems, its defence minister said.

DIPLOMACY * Ukraine doubled down on its tough stance on negotiations with Russia, saying they could only resume once the Kremlin relinquishes all Ukrainian territory and that Kyiv would fight on even if it is "stabbed in the back" by its allies.

* A leading ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on a trip to deepen trade and security cooperation, as Moscow looks to shore up its economy and bolster its war effort in Ukraine. QUOTES

* "They won't let me die in peace. I want to be able to die in peace at the end of my life," said Mariia Lytvynova, 92, about Russian shelling of Novoolexandrivka, a village in the territory recaptured by Ukrainian troops last month. (Compiled by Tomasz Janowski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)