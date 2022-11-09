JeM terror module busted in Jammu, three held with cache of arms: Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a terror module of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) with the arrest of three suspected operatives and seizure of a cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu.

The terror module was busted in a chance operation and the arms and ammunition, including three AK assault rifles, one pistol and six grenades, were recovered from an oil tanker in the Narwal area of the winter capital, a police spokesman said.

He said the module was assigned the task of transporting to Kashmir the weapons sent by a Pakistani handler from across the border.

According to the police, the driver of the oil tanker, Mohd Yaseen, and his associates -- Farhan Farooq and Farooq Ahmad -- were first booked Tuesday night after they got into a scuffle with a police team on being told not to park their truck on road. The police team was managing traffic on the highway.

All three are residents of Pampore area in south kashmir's Pulwama district.

The trio were taken to the Bahu Fort police station and a signal was sent to the police stations from where the accused hailed regarding their involvement in any other case, the spokesperson said.

''It came to the notice that the driver (Yaseen) is involved in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act registered at Awantipora police station and is associated with JeM.

''After sustained interrogation, the driver disclosed that they have come to Jammu to pick up weapons at the behest of Shahbaaz, a JeM handler who is in Pakistan,'' the spokesman said.

He said they were assigned the task to transport and hand over the weapons to a terrorist in Kashmir. ''Yaseen also confessed that he had concealed a consignment of arms and ammunition in the oil tanker. Upon this the tanker was again searched in the presence of a magistrate and the recoveries made thereof include three AK-56 rifles, one pistol, nine magazines, 191 rounds of ammunition and six grenades,” the spokesman said.

