Gurugram: Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor girl here, police said on Wednesday. The accused was, however, released on bail after he joined the investigation, they said. The father of the seven-year-old girl, in his complaint, alleged that his daughter was playing outside when the accused lured her on some pretext, took her to a side and started molesting her, police said. The girl raised an alarm following which people gathered, caught the accused and handed him over to the police, the father claimed in his complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Sector 14 police station and the accused was arrested on Tuesday, police said. ''The accused has confessed to his crime. He joined the investigation and was released on bail. Further probe is underway,'' said Krishan Kant, Station House Officer of Sector 14 police station.

