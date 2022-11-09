Left Menu

Uttarakhand's GDP to be doubled by 2027, says CM Dhami

The chief minister said the state government would frame simplified policies for mini hydro-electricity and solar energy to increase electricity production and attract investors. The chief minister also commended personnel of the State Disaster Response Force and the police for risking their lives to save others during disasters in Uttarakhand, which is prone to natural calamities.

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:18 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said Uttarakhand's GDP would be doubled by 2027 and an advisory panel set up to suggest ways to achieve the target. Dhami was speaking during Uttarakhand's 22nd statehood day celebrations in Gairsain, the summer capital. Personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, police and the home guard took part in a ceremonial parade at the Vidhan Sabha.

He paid tributes to the martyrs who died fighting for the formation of the hill state and saluted the soldiers from Uttarakhand who had sacrificed their lives defending the country's borders. He was joined by Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri. The chief minister said the state government would frame simplified policies for mini hydro-electricity and solar energy to increase electricity production and attract investors. He also announced that 200 schools would be given a facelift every year by improving and expanding infrastructure to enable impart quality education. A Gaura Shakti app to ensure the safety of women and a common platform for the sale and promotion of local products were also announced by the chief minister. The chief minister also commended personnel of the State Disaster Response Force and the police for risking their lives to save others during disasters in Uttarakhand, which is prone to natural calamities.

