Trump cannot delay watchdog for his company, court rules
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost a bid to delay the appointment of a watchdog at his real estate company, New York state court records showed. She asked in October for a monitor to be installed before the case goes to trial to halt ongoing fraud at the company.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost a bid to delay the appointment of a watchdog at his real estate company, New York state court records showed. The Appellate Division, a mid-level state appeals court, rejected Trump's request for a stay of Justice Arthur Engoron's Nov. 3 order requiring an independent monitor for the Trump Organization.
New York Attorney General Letitia James had filed a $250 million civil lawsuit in September against Trump; his adult children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka; the New York-based Trump Organization and others for allegedly overvaluing assets and Trump's net worth through a decade of lies to banks and insurers. She asked in October for a monitor to be installed before the case goes to trial to halt ongoing fraud at the company. That came after Trump's company created a new entity, "Trump Organization II LLC," that she viewed as a possible attempt to offload assets out of her reach.
