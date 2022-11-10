Russia's Putin will not attend G20 summit in Bali- Indonesian official
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) nations in Bali next week, an Indonesian government official told Reuters on Thursday.
Putin will be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is due to join one of the meetings virtually, Jodi Mahardi, a spokesperson for the Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment affairs, said.
