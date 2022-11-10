Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 8.7 crore seized in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 10-11-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 09:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Heroin worth Rs 8.7 crore was seized and two persons were arrested in southern Mizoram's Lunglei district, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, 1.74 kg of the drugs were seized from an area near Tlawng bridge and Pukpui by Lunglei's District Special Branch (DSB) on Wednesday, they said.

Two people, both natives of Champhai district, were arrested, they added.

The accused were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, police said.

Two minors were also held in the operation, and they were booked under the Juvenile Justice Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

