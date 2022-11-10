SC allows house arrest request of activist Gautam Navlakha
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed jailed activist Gautam Navlakha's request for house arrest, saying prima facie there is no reason to reject his medical report.
A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said the house arrest order should be implemented within 48 hours.
The bench also directed Navlakha to deposit Rs 2.4 lakh, an estimated amount which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claims as expense for making available police personnel.
It also said that Navlakha will not be allowed to use a computer and internet during his month-long house arrest.
The 70-year-old activist is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Technical and structural flaws, maintenance issues prima facie responsible for Morbi bridge collapse: Police
A judicial panel under the Supreme Court should be appointed to look into the Gujarat bridge collapse: West Bengal CM.
Prima facie there is no reason to reject medical report of Gautam Navlakha: SC.
Prima facie termination of Chanda Kochhar as ICICI CEO valid, says HC; dismisses her interim plea seeking post retirement benefits
Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, November 7: