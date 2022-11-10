WRAPUP 6-Russia orders retreat from Kherson in major setback; Ukraine still wary

Moscow ordered troops to withdraw from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in one of its biggest setbacks of the war so far, although Ukraine said it was still doubtful that the Russian troops would leave without a fight.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday announced Russian forces would retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River, which includes Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow had captured since invading Ukraine in February. Shoigu's top commander told him the move was made to save the lives of Russian troops and better defend positions across the river.

Kyiv was still sceptical of Moscow's intentions, and on Thursday morning Ukrainian forces appeared to be holding off from launching a major advance into the area that Russia said it was abandoning. At the front line north of Kherson, a heavy fog had settled in overnight and freezing temperatures had covered the ground with frost. Ukrainian troops manning checkpoints were buttoned up against the cold as a light snow began to fall.

The Russians "are moving out but not as much as would be taking place if it was a full pullout or regrouping," Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said in a video posted online on Wednesday night. Russian forces were destroying bridges as they left and mining roads, Arestovych said.

"For the moment, we don't know their intentions - will they engage in fighting with us and will they try to hold the city of Kherson? They are moving very slowly," he said. Zelenskiy himself mentioned Kherson just once in his daily overnight television address. Ukrainian forces were strengthening their positions "step by step" in the south and "the enemy will make no gifts to us."

Russian-installed officials have been evacuating tens of thousands of civilians from Kherson in recent weeks. Kyiv says this has included forced deportations, a war crime. General Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. joint chiefs of staff, said initial indicators suggested Russia was following through with its withdrawal, though it could take time to complete. U.S. President Joe Biden said the withdrawal showed there were "some real problems with the Russian military."

MORALE The announcement of the abandonment of Kherson in the south - a month after President Vladimir Putin annexed the area and declared it a part of Russia forever - follows Russia's defeat in the north and swaths of the east, leaving Moscow with only limited gains from its war.

Russian forces are still holding on to some gains in the south, including a land route connecting Russia to the Crimea peninsula it seized in 2014, and some cities in the east that they mostly obliterated while capturing them. For Ukraine, which has endured nine months of bombardment and occupation that has killed thousands of its civilians, victory in Kherson strengthens the case that it can defeat Russia on the battlefield and may quiet some voices calling for it to negotiate a deal that would cede territory.

The withdrawal could bring hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians out of Russian occupation, and hundreds of thousands more, in areas such as nearby Mykolayiv, will no longer be in range of artillery that has hammered civilian homes. Ukraine could also be in position to make further gains.

"By taking control of the entirety of the west bank of the Dnipro, Ukrainian forces will now be able to target all the Russian ammunition depots and command and control centres between the Dnipro and Crimea with artillery," said Dale Buckner, CEO of international security firm Global Guardian. U.S. retired general Mark Hertling, a former commander of ground forces in Europe, tweeted that it would be a further blow to Russian morale and raise the spirits of Ukrainian troops.

"It's never a boost to a force's will to be ordered into a retrograde or withdrawal operation," he wrote. Ukrainian military analyst Yuri Butusov said the Ukrainian army's use of U.S.-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) had made river crossings so dangerous that "the defence of Russian positions here has become impossible".

"But let's be clear. The Russian forces will take up defensive positions and it will be able to carry out new attacks. It will be able to maintain its positions on the east bank for a time," Butusov said in a YouTube video.

