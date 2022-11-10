Left Menu

Egypt authorities intervene to maintain health of hunger striker - family member

Alaa Abd el-Fattah Image Credit: Wikipedia
The family of Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah said on Thursday they were told by prison authorities that "medical intervention" was taken to maintain his health.

"They said medical procedures were implemented to maintain his health and that legal entities have been informed," his mother Laila Soueif told Reuters by phone.

"Nobody has officially notified us with any action that has been taken"

