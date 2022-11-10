Swedish Foreign Minister says dialogue ongoing with Turkey over NATO
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-11-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 16:10 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Sweden will continue its dialogue with Turkey to overcome objections raised by Ankara over its application to join the NATO alliance, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Thursday.
"I think the discussions are continuing in a very positive way," Billstrom told reporters in Berlin after meeting his German counterpart.
Billstrom said discussions would continue on all levels and that he would go to Ankara shortly, while discussions between authorities in Sweden, Turkey and Finland would continue at the same time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany allows China's Cosco to take 24.9% stake in largest port -sources
Sentiment among German exporters lifts slightly
Germany finds compromise over Chinese stake in Hamburg port
Germany, in compromise, allows China's Cosco to take 24.9% stake in largest port
France keen to ensure Franco-German engine keeps running - government spokesman