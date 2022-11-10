Swedish Foreign Minister says dialogue ongoing with Turkey over NATO

Sweden will continue its dialogue with Turkey to overcome objections raised by Ankara over its application to join the NATO alliance, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Thursday.

"I think the discussions are continuing in a very positive way," Billstrom told reporters in Berlin after meeting his German counterpart.

Billstrom said discussions would continue on all levels and that he would go to Ankara shortly, while discussions between authorities in Sweden, Turkey and Finland would continue at the same time.

