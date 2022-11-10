Law Dept denied Sisodia's request for files related to excise policy: sources

The Delhi law department has denied Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's demand for copies of the files related to the now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22, official sources claimed on Thursday, while the government said there was no substance to them.

Reacting to it, Sisodia tweeted that instead of diverting things, the agencies should tell what they had found in the investigation so far.

The law department said the excise might seek the permission of the investigating agency, which is in possession of the original files, to supply their photocopies.

According to sources, Sisodia directed his officer on special duty to ask the excise commissioner for ''photocopies and scanned copy (in a pen drive) of files and documents related to the formation of Excise Policy 2021-22 and related tender documents immediately''.

Sources said that the note sent by Sisodia to the excise commissioner on September 30 ''demanded for the very files, papers and documents that are under scrutiny and investigation by agencies''.

The excise had handed over the files to the CBI and their copies to the ED for the ongoing investigations. It sought the permission of the finance department, which then asked the law department if the papers could be given to Sisodia, sources added.

The law department categorically said that the matter is under investigation by various agencies and Sisodia is ''reflected as accused No. 1''.

Therefore, the ''normal procedural of transaction of business of the GNCTD Rules, which empower a minister to call for papers from any department for his information, would not be applicable in this case'', sources claimed.

The department said the excise might seek permission of the investigating agency that has taken the original files to supply the copies.

Sources in the Delhi government said there is no substance to the matter.

''All their investigations and raids on Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have already failed. The LG is making baseless allegations to defame Mr Sisodia,'' the sources said.

''Now they should tell that their people who went to buy MLAs in Telangana were caught red handed with Rs 100 crore. Modi ji, from whom did they take those Rs 100 crore?'' Sisodia tweeted.

The excise scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG had also suspended 11 excise officials. The CBI has also questioned a number of people and arrested businessman Vijay Nair. It also arrested liquor businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials had said.

