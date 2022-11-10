Left Menu

Interstate ATM fraud gang busted in Haryana, two arrested

Police have busted an interstate ATM fraud gang here and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said. During questioning, the accused revealed themselves to be members of an interstate gang.The arrested accused revealed that they committed the fraud by sending money into fake accounts through a swipe machine.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 18:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have busted an interstate ATM fraud gang here and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said. The arrested accused have been identified as Akram and Mohammad Amar, both from Raniyala village in Palwal district. They had been active since 2014 and ran similar frauds in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana, said the official.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand native Dharmvir Singh lodged a complaint at Hodal police station that someone had fraudulently withdrawn Rs 15,000 from his account after changing his ATM card when he visited a State Bank of India ATM kiosk near Gaushala market in Hodal, Haryana, the police said. A team led by investigating officer Jungsher Singh nabbed the two accused within hours. During questioning, the accused revealed themselves to be members of an interstate gang.

''The arrested accused revealed that they committed the fraud by sending money into fake accounts through a swipe machine. They then withdrew this money,'' Singh said. The police recovered 209 ATM cards of State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and IDFC Bank, among others, and a card swipe machine from them.

