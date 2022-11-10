Left Menu

TN Guv, Stalin to participate in Dindigul varsity convocation to be attended by PM

PTI | Dindigul | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 18:39 IST
TN Guv, Stalin to participate in Dindigul varsity convocation to be attended by PM
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin will share the dais at The Gandhigram Rural Institute's convocation here on Friday, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid the ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the state government.

The Prime Minister will be on a two-day visit to southern states-- Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, starting Friday to attend various official engagements.

However, the Gandhigram varsity event assumes significance as Ravi and Stalin will share the dais for the first time after the ruling DMK petitioned President Droupadi Murmu seeking for the recall of the TN Governor, claiming his acts were ''unbecoming'' of the person in the gubernatorial post.

The Governor and the ruling dispensation are at loggerheads over a number of issues including the pending bill on NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu and his statement on 'delay' in the state government handing over the October 23 Coimbatore car explosion to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In its memorandum submitted with the President's office in New Delhi earlier, DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) charged Ravi with making ''communal'' remarks and took exception to the various pending Assembly bills.

An official at the university said both the Governor and the Chief Minister will be attending the convocation, for which a detailed security cover has been provided in and around the district. The institute is a Deemed to be University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022