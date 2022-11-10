UK's Sunak and Ukraine's Zelenskiy cautious over Kherson withdrawal - Sunak's office
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have agreed any Russian withdrawal from the occupied city of Kherson would demonstrate "strong progress" for Ukrainian forces, Sunak's office said on Thursday.
However, during a phone call between the two leaders, both also said it was right to express caution about the withdrawal "until the Ukrainian flag was raised over the city", a spokesperson for Sunak said.
"The prime minister praised the bravery of the Ukrainian armed forces and reiterated the UK's unwavering military, economic and political support," the spokesperson added.
