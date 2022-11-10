Left Menu

UK's Sunak and Ukraine's Zelenskiy cautious over Kherson withdrawal - Sunak's office

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 18:48 IST
UK's Sunak and Ukraine's Zelenskiy cautious over Kherson withdrawal - Sunak's office
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have agreed any Russian withdrawal from the occupied city of Kherson would demonstrate "strong progress" for Ukrainian forces, Sunak's office said on Thursday.

However, during a phone call between the two leaders, both also said it was right to express caution about the withdrawal "until the Ukrainian flag was raised over the city", a spokesperson for Sunak said.

"The prime minister praised the bravery of the Ukrainian armed forces and reiterated the UK's unwavering military, economic and political support," the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022