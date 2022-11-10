Man arrested in TN for strangulating son to death
Using a rope, Mathivanan and his younger son Madhavan 20 throttled Madankumar that led to his death. Madankumar 24 often bickered and used abusive language under the influence of alcohol and he was Mathivanans older son, a police press release said.
A 50-year old man killed his son by strangulating him during an altercation and he was arrested, police said here on Thursday. In his twenties, M Madankumar picked up a quarrel with his family members early on Wednesday at his home here and when the argument turned ugly, his father C Mathivanan strangulated him, they said. Using a rope, Mathivanan and his younger son Madhavan (20) throttled Madankumar that led to his death. Madankumar (24) often bickered and used abusive language under the influence of alcohol and he was Mathivanan's older son, a police press release said. Following a complaint from Madankumar's mother Devi, her husband and younger son were arrested and produced before a court which remanded the duo to judicial custody.
