Man killed by alcoholic neighbour in Nagpur
A man was killed allegedly by his alcoholic neighbour in Gittikhadan area of Nagpur, a police official said on Thursday.
Umesh Dhurve (40) was abused by accused Ganesh Shivankar (50), who was in an inebriated state, which resulted in a fight in their Hazaripadah area late Wednesday night, he said.
''Shivankar hit Dhurve with a log, and the latter died after being rushed to a hospital,'' the Gittikhadan police station official said.
