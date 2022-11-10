Man killed by alcoholic neighbour in Nagpur

A man was killed allegedly by his alcoholic neighbour in Gittikhadan area of Nagpur, a police official said on Thursday.

Umesh Dhurve (40) was abused by accused Ganesh Shivankar (50), who was in an inebriated state, which resulted in a fight in their Hazaripadah area late Wednesday night, he said.

''Shivankar hit Dhurve with a log, and the latter died after being rushed to a hospital,'' the Gittikhadan police station official said.

