Following are the top stories at 9.45 PM: NATION DEL108 COP27-INDIA-3RDLD CLIMATE FINANCE COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024 New Delhi: At the ongoing UN climate summit, India has asserted that developing countries require a ''substantive enhancement'' in climate finance from rich countries by 2024 as the previously-set goal of USD 100 billion per year by 2020 was miniscule given the scale of their needs, official sources said on Thursday. By Gaurav Saini DEL93 ELECTIONS-BJP GJ-2NDLD LIST Gujarat polls: BJP announces 160 candidates in first list, OBCs get 49 tickets, Patels 40 New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 160 candidates for the two-phase elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly, fielding Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from his Ghatlodia constituency and dropping a large number of sitting MLAs.

CAL28 AN-GANG RAPE-3RD LD NARAIN Ex-Andaman chief secretary Jitendra Narain arrested in gang-rape case Port Blair: The police on Thursday arrested former Andaman and Nicobar chief secretary Jitendra Narain in a gang rape case filed by a 21-year-old woman against him and others.

DEL89 LDALL NAVLAKHA Elgar Parishad case: SC allows jailed activist Navlakha's house arrest plea but sets conditions like CCTV surveillance New Delhi/Mumbai: In a relief to jailed activist Gautam Navlakha, the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed his plea to be placed under house arrest owing to his deteriorating health, saying prima facie there is no reason to reject the septuagenarian's medical report.

DEL90 ELECTION-HP-NIRMALA Money in NPS belongs to people, can't go back to state govts as per law: FM Shimla: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the money in the National Pension Scheme (NPS) belongs to individual contributors and as per law, state governments cannot get it back.

BOM32 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-AAP-LIST Gujarat Assembly polls: 10 candidates in AAP's 14th list; 174 names declared so far Ahmedabad: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its 14th list of 10 candidates for the next month's Assembly elections in Gujarat, taking the number of nominees declared so far to 174.

MDS23 TN-EXPLOSION-2ND LD SEARCH Coimbatore car explosion case: NIA carries out searches at several places in TN Coimbatore (TN): The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the bomb blast in front of a temple here recently, conducted searches at more than 40 places in eight districts of Tamil Nadu, officials said on Thursday.

DEL100 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-BJP-LD PATIL Gujarat BJP chief says candidate list shows 'generational shift'; claims AAP's entry will help party New Delhi: The BJP has heralded a ''generational shift'' in its Gujarat unit with the party dropping more three dozen of its sitting MLAs and several veteran leaders bowing out of the upcoming electoral contest, its state unit president C R Patil said on Thursday. By Jatin Takkar DEL99 MEA-MALDIVES-LD FIRE Our high commission extending assistance to affected Indians: MEA on Male fire incident New Delhi: Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Thursday spoke to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and conveyed condolences of the government and people of Maldives over the death of a number of Indians in a major fire in capital Male.

DEL110 ASEAN-INDIA-EXERCISE ASEAN-India maritime exercise to be held in first quarter of 2023 New Delhi: The maiden ASEAN-India maritime exercise will be held in the first quarter of next year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

CAL24 WB-LD MAMATA Arms being smuggled to create unrest in north Bengal: Mamata Ranaghat (WB), Nov 10 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that arms are being smuggled from Bihar and across international borders to create unrest in north Bengal with an intention to divide the state.

LEGAL LGD36 DL-HC-MIGRANTS HC directs Tata Power to give electricity connections to Hindu migrants from Pakistan New Delhi: In a relief, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Tata Power-DDL to provide within 30 days electricity connections to Hindu migrants from Pakistan who have been living in a slum in the city for the last few years without any electricity.

LGD37 UP-COURT-2NDLD AZAM Rampur court rejects Azam Khan's plea challenging conviction in hate speech case Bareilly (UP): In a setback to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, a Rampur court on Thursday rejected his petition challenging his conviction in a hate speech case that led to his disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

FOREIGN FGN60 UNHRC-INDIA-LD KASHMIR J-K and Ladakh were and will always be India's integral and inalienable part: Tushar Mehta Geneva: India on Thursday firmly told Pakistan that the entire Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh were and will always be its integral and inalienable part and said that after the constitutional changes in 2019, the people of the region are now able to realise their full potential as in other parts of the country.

FGN51 MALDIVES-LDALL FIRE 9 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire: Authorities Male: Nine Indians were among 10 people who died early Thursday when a major fire broke out in the garage below a cramped living quarters that housed foreign workers here in the Maldivian capital, authorities said.

