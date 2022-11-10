Captive langur killed by stray dogs in DLF Phase 3 Gurugram

A langur tied with a rope was killed in an attack by some street dogs in DLF phase 3 area, police here said on Thursday.

An FIR was registered against the handler of the langur under the Wildlife Protection Act at DLF Phase 3 Police Station on Wednesday. According to the complaint filed by Amita Singh, patron of NGO-Walk for Animals and Habitat, the incident had taken place in DLF phase 3 area on November 2.

The langur was tied with a rope near a wall around 12 pm, but he was found dead at around 4.45 pm.

The gardener and others handed over its body to its handler and said he was attacked by street dogs.

“A resident allegedly had called the handler to come with the langur to get rid of the monkeys. Rajkishore Bhagat, the owner of langur, also confessed that he had brought it to the area and had gone to have food after tying him,” Singh said in her complaint.

“When asked about the body of the langur, Bhagat said that it was thrown into the Yamuna River. Langur is a protected species and its commercial use and sale is illegal under the Wildlife Protection Act,” she said. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Rajkishore Bhagat, a resident of Bhondsi, under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, said police. “We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,” said Sub Inspector Karambir, the investigating officer.

