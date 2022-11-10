Attacked by his enemies, Jaipur property dealer dies in hospital
A 37-year-old property dealer who was earlier attacked by five-six people in an old dispute here, succumbed on Thursday, police here said.Vijender Singh was attacked Wednesday by some people in the Nangal ka Bohra area near his house, Kardhani SHO Hira Lal Saini said. Saini said that preliminary investigation has revealed that Vijender Singh had got into a dispute with the attackers over some issue before Diwali.
Vijender Singh was attacked Wednesday by some people in the Nangal ka Bohra area near his house, Kardhani SHO Hira Lal Saini said. He was admitted to Sawai Mansingh Hospital for treatment, where he died. His body was handed over to his relatives after post mortem, Saini said. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was filed against six people including three who have been identified as Jitendra Singh, Sagar Singh, and Bhagwan Singh. Saini said that preliminary investigation has revealed that Vijender Singh had got into a dispute with the attackers over some issue before Diwali. Three people have been detained for questioning and police are investigating the matter, he said.
