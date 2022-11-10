Navy chief's visit further consolidated high level of defence engagements with Japan: Indian Navy

Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar's Japan visit this month exhibited India's consistent support to multilateral maritime security constructs in the Indo-Pacific and further consolidated the high level of bilateral defence engagements with that country, officials said Thursday.

During the official visit from November 5 to 9, Admiral Kumar witnessed the International Fleet Review (IFR) hosted by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) off Yokosuka on November 6 in commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of its formation.

''The visit of the CNS (Chief of the Naval Staff) to Japan exhibited India's consistent support to multilateral maritime security constructs in the Indo-Pacific and further consolidated the high level of bilateral defence engagements with Japan,'' the defence ministry said in a statement.

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida was embarked on board JMSDF Ship Izumo for the Fleet Review, along with distinguished heads of delegations from participating Navies, it said.

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta represented the Indian Navy in the IFR.

Participation of the two indigenously built ships of the Indian Navy at the IFR aptly showcased the ship-building prowess of Indian shipyards to the international gathering and participating navies, the statement said.

