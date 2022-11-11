Left Menu

UK PM Sunak says he is 'pleased' with progress on resolving N.Ireland protocol

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he was pleased with the progress the government was making on resolving problems created by the Northern Ireland protocol, the post-Brexit trading rules governing the region.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday he was pleased with the progress the government was making on resolving problems created by the Northern Ireland protocol, the post-Brexit trading rules governing the region. "We all recognise that the protocol is having a real impact on the ground," Sunak told reporters at the British-Irish Council summit in northwest England.

"I discussed this with the (Irish prime minister), we had a very positive meeting, and what I want to do is find a negotiated solution, preferably," he said. "And I'm pleased with the progress that we're making in these early days in this job, and my focus is to try and find a resolution here."

