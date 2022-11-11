Left Menu

Russian troops damage Kherson TV centre, infrastructure-reports

"Today, during the day, Russian troops blew up the broadcasting centre of Kherson television," said the website IMI, one of two outlets reporting the development, quoting residents.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 01:10 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 01:10 IST
Russian troops retreating from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson have blown up part of a television broadcasting centre and damaged heating and power infrastructure, reports from the region said on Thursday. "Today, during the day, Russian troops blew up the broadcasting centre of Kherson television," said the website IMI, one of two outlets reporting the development, quoting residents. "According to our contacts the (television) tower remained intact."

The report said the troops also blew up mobile telephone infrastructure and "left the city without power". Kherson region's Ukrainian-appointed governor, Yaroslav Yanushevych, writing on Telegram, said Russian troops had "taken away public equipment, damaged power lines and wanted to leave a trap behind them".

