Tron says open to talks with FTX on rescue plans
Justin Sun's Tron is focused on enabling the withdrawal of its tokens from FTX but is open to talks about other rescue plans for the struggling cryptocurrency exchange, a spokesperson said on Thursday.
FTX rescue talks include the possibility of a credit line, the spokesperson said. They added that a deal on Thursday to establish a special facility that would allow clients to swap some crypto assets from FTX to external wallets was a "first step."
