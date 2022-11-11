Japan PM Kishida, US Biden to hold talks on Sunday - Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden will hold talks in Cambodia on Sunday, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

Biden and Kishida are also scheduled for a trilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on the same day when they are expected to discuss North Korea's nuclear programme. Kishida was also making final arrangements to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week in Bangkok, which will host a meeting of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

