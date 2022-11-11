Left Menu

Three labourers die while cleaning 'pollution' tank in Kanpur tannery

Three labourers died after allegedly inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a pollution tank at a tannery in Jajmau here, police said on Friday.The incident occurred on Thursday night.Deputy Commissioner of Police East Ravindra Kumar said the deceased had been identified as Sukhbir Singh 35, Sonu Balmiki 28 and Satyam Yadav 26.

Three labourers died after allegedly inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a 'pollution' tank at a tannery in Jajmau here, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Ravindra Kumar said the deceased had been identified as Sukhbir Singh (35), Sonu Balmiki (28) and Satyam Yadav (26). They were cleaning the tank when they inhaled the poisonous gas and fell unconscious. The tannery staff rushed them to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital where doctors declared them dead, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and their family members informed, the police said.

Kumar said an FIR would be registered if the family members of the deceased wished to submit a written complaint.

