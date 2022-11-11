Police detains two men for allegedly monitoring Suvendu Adhikari's convoy

The police detained two men in Purba Medinipur district for allegedly monitoring and following the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's convoy, a Contai police official said on Friday. The two men were detained by the police at Contai in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday following a complaint from the CRPF, the police said.

Adhikari, who is also a senior BJP leader of the state, has been provided central security. The two men were allegedly monitoring the movement of his convoy to his home in Contai.

''CRPF officials apprehended the two after Adhikari reached his residence. As their responses during interrogation were not considered proper or adequate the two men were handed over to the police and we detained them,'' the official said. One person who was allegedly following Adhikari in a car has been admitted to the hospital as he fell sick after he was detained. He has not spoken anything so far, the official said.

The other accused is now at the police station, he said.

''Investigation is on,'' the police official added.

