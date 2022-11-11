Eight constables sent to police lines in UP for failure to stop drug smuggling

Eight constables were sent to the police lines for dereliction of duty and inaction on contraband smuggling in the district, a senior official said.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said, ''The constables were sent to the lines following several complaints of involvement of police personnel in drug smuggling and the inability of these constables to stop smuggling in their duty areas.'' The constables were posted in Sadar Bazar, Behta, Kutubsher and Deoband areas, he said.

''The action is in line with efforts to completely stop the drug trade in the district. In the coming days, action will also be taken against station house officers where drug trades are reported,'' said Manglik.

