HC orders IPS officer to appear in court in M S Dhoni contempt case

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 16:50 IST
A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed IPS officer G Sampath Kumar to appear on December 9 in connection with a contempt petition filed by cricketer M S Dhoni.

The bench of Justices P N Prakash and R M T Teeka Raman issued the statutory notice when the contempt application came up today.

Dhoni has moved the High Court with a prayer to initiate contempt proceedings and issue summons against Sampath Kumar, for his alleged statements against the Supreme Court and certain senior counsels in the matter regarding fixing of cricket matches.

Originally, Dhoni had filed a civil suit in 2014 to permanently restrain Sampath Kumar from making any scandalous and contumacious statements linking him (Dhoni) with match fixing and spot fixing of cricket matches. He also prayed the HC to direct him to pay Rs 100 crore towards damages.

By an interim order passed on March 18, 2014, the HC had restrained Sampath Kumar from making any statement against Dhoni.

Despite the gag order, Sampath Kumar allegedly filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court containing disparaging remarks against the judiciary and the senior counsel representing the state in the cases against him. When it was brought to the notice of the High Court, it took the same on its file in December, 2021.

After obtaining consent from Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram on July 18 this year to file the contempt application, Dhoni preferred the present contempt application on October 11 this year to punish Sampath Kumar for his alleged action of making remarks against the judiciary in violation of the court's interim order passed in 2014.

