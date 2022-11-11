Left Menu

Karnataka Police SI recruitment 'scam': ED searches premises of jailed IPS officer, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 17:24 IST
Karnataka Police SI recruitment 'scam': ED searches premises of jailed IPS officer, others
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ED on Friday said it has searched the premises of jailed IPS officer Amrit Paul, some government officials and private persons in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the police sub-inspector recruitment ''scam'' in Karnataka in 2021.

The federal investigative agency said the operation, undertaken on Thursday at 11 premises in Bengaluru and Patiala in Punjab, led to the ''discovery and seizure of various incriminating records and electronic gadgets.'' The residential premises of Paul were also covered, it said.

The alleged scam pertains to the Karnataka Police recruitment cell conducting an examination last year for filling up 545 vacancies of sub-inspectors in the state police department.

''After the results were out, there were allegations of cheating, corrupt practices in the said examination, due to which the Karnataka government ordered an investigation into the matter,'' the Enforcement Directorate said.

The probe was taken over by the CID wing of the Bengaluru Police which became the basis for the ED complaint that was registered under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Various FIRs were filed by the police against candidates, middlemen and police officials in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi.

The police later conducted searches at various premises and arrested Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Paul and more than 100 people, including aspirants who allegedly paid money to get selected, in this case.

Paul was the head of the police recruitment cell, as its additional director general (recruitment), when the alleged irregularities took place.

''During CID investigation, it was observed that there was tampering of OMR sheets in the strong room of the recruitment cell at CID headquarters, Carlton House, Bengaluru.

''Police officers, in-charge of the strong room of recruitment cell, switched off the CCTV cameras and two armed head constables entered the strong room and tampered with the OMR sheet. The police officials collected money from candidates for facilitating their selection using illegal means,'' the agency said.

The police sub-inspector recruitment drive started in October 2021 to fill 545 posts and 54,041 people wrote the exam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022