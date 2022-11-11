Left Menu

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi district court fixes December 5 as next date of hearing

11-11-2022
Gyanvapi case: Varanasi district court fixes December 5 as next date of hearing
A view of the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
District judge A K Vishvesha on Friday fixed December 5 as the next date of hearing in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case following the orders of the Allahabad High Court.

District government advocate Mahendra Pandey said the district judge has posted the case to December 5 following the high court's decision to conduct hearing in the matter in the first week of December.

On November 2, the Gyanvapi mosque management committee filed its objection to the petitioners' demand for a survey of two underground places (''tahkhana'') on the mosque premises.

The petitioners' lawyers had sought time to file their counter-objection, following which the district judge had fixed November 11 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

Pandey said during the hearing on November 2, the Hindu petitioners had demanded a survey by opening the locks of the closed cellars on the Gyanvapi campus.

The lawyers representing the mosque committee had objected to it and the other side had sought time for filing a counter-objection, he said.

