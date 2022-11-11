Left Menu

Man held with heroin worth Rs 35 crore at Mumbai airport

The DRI had received information about a passenger trying to smuggle a drug consignment into the country, following which officials beefed up surveillance at the airport, the official said.A man traveling from Nairobi Kenya to Mumbai was intercepted on suspicion when he crossed the green channel, he said. Further investigation in the case is underway to unearth and neutralise the international drug smuggling syndicate, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 17:52 IST
Man held with heroin worth Rs 35 crore at Mumbai airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday arrested a traveller with 4.98 kg of heroin worth Rs 35 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, an official said. The DRI had received information about a passenger trying to smuggle a drug consignment into the country, following which officials beefed up surveillance at the airport, the official said.

A man traveling from Nairobi (Kenya) to Mumbai was intercepted on suspicion when he crossed the green channel, he said. On searching his luggage, officials recovered 4.98 kg of off-white colour powder in a trolley bag and on testing, presence of heroin was found, the official said.

The contraband was kept in a black polythene bag concealed under a false cavity created in the trolley bag, due to which it was difficult to detect the drug, he said. Further investigation in the case is underway to unearth and neutralise the international drug smuggling syndicate, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022