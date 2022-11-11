Left Menu

Two Maoists killed in gun battle with police in Odisha

PTI | Koraput | Updated: 11-11-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 18:55 IST
At least two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between the red rebels and security personnel in Odisha’s Koraput district, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The gun battle took place on the intervening night of November 10 and 11 at a place under Baipariguda police station limit of Koraput district. “We have found bodies of two unidentified male Maoists along with certain materials,” DIG Rajesh Pundit told reporters here.

Several other Maoists might have suffered injuries in the gun battle, he said.

The shootout occurred when security forces comprising personnel of the elite Special Operation Group (SOG) and district police were carrying out a combing operation in forest areas of Malipadar, Atalguda and Badilpahad.

While undertaking the anti-Maoist operation, the security personnel found about 10/15 rebels camping in the vicinity of Malipada village. “On seeing the security personnel, they (Maoists) started firing at our SOG team. Our people had to return the fire in self-defence,'' Pundit said.

During the search operation, the police recovered three country-made guns, two Maoist uniforms, five detonators, mobile chargers, empty bullet cases and other items.

