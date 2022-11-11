Egypt launched a comprehensive national human rights strategy, Sisi tells Biden
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that Egypt has launched a national strategy for human rights and is keen to develop in that regard.
Egypt has also launched an initiative for national dialogue and a presidential committee to look into amnesty for prisoners, Sisi said, speaking in a bilateral meeting with Biden held on the sidelines of the COP27 summit in Sharm el Sheikh.
