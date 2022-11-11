Current health research more focused on reactionary treatment: Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday that the current health research was more focused on ''reactionary treatment'' and the share of diagnostic research was negligible.

''We have a huge responsibility to transform the ongoing medical research system and long-term investment should be made for developing diagnostic kits,'' Sinha said during the 47th annual conference of Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohaematology in Jammu.

''Our ongoing health research is more focused on reactionary treatment and share of diagnostic research is negligible,'' he said.

According to statistics, one out of the every fourth person needs blood transfusion at some point in their life and in every two seconds someone in our country needs blood transfusion, the Lt governor observed.

''There is no greater service to humanity than saving a precious life. We need to educate and encourage people for voluntary blood donation,'' he added.

Speaking on the reforms introduced in J&K's health sector in the past three years, Sinha said that under the guidance of the prime minister, consistent efforts were being made to create better health infrastructure and resources with quality and affordable healthcare services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)