Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on November 11

* HC dismissed with a cost of Rs 1 lac a public interest litigation challenging the appointment of Justice D Y Chandrachud as the chief justice of India.

* A man who was declared unfit for recruitment in central armed police forces, National Investigation Agency and other forces for having a ''religious tattoo'' on the dorsum of his right hand has approached the HC challenging the authorities' decision.

* HC has directed the Centre to immediately take action against certain internet domain name registrars for not complying with its orders and consider whether they ought to be permitted to continue to offer their services in the country.

* HC has expressed dismay over the unacceptable state of affairs after a man was beaten up with a cricket bat by the parents of a boy who was slapped by him for scratching his car.

* HC has upheld the dismissal of a policeman, who was caught with foreign currency while being on a ''very sensitive duty'' to check the passports of passengers at the airport here in 1996, saying he was supposed to be the custodian of law and has to be dealt with iron hands for breaking it.

